Sweater weather

We got that winter felling on a Wednesday morning as we wake up!

As we get ready to start our day, we will be experiencing temperatures in the low 40s.

Once we head into the afternoon hours, we will warm up to a high of about 59 degrees.

Then on Thursday, we are looking at conditions in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Now if the cold does bother you, you are in luck, it won't last for too long, we are expecting to bounce back to the 70s by Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at warm conditions in the high 70s.