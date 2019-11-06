Sweet November

We are almost one week into November and we are still seeing warm and sunny conditions but that will all change soon.

On Wednesday, we will start off a little warm and humid with temperatures in the high 60s.

By the time kids get out of school we are looking at a high of 86.

As we head into the late evening hours, the clouds will start to come in giving us a 40 percent chance Thursday morning.

We could be seeing some November rain as we are expecting an 80 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day and highs in the 80s.

Once we get into Thursday night, we are going to see temperatures drop drastically into the 50s once again like last week.

On Friday expect a high of 58 and lows in the 50s.

As we head into the weekend, expect another breezy Saturday and Sunday!