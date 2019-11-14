Sweet November

The worst is over now and we can breathe again after experiencing a cold front that brought temperatures in the 30s.

On Thursday we will start to warm up starting out with temperatures in the 40s.

As we move into the afternoon, the sun will start to come out putting us at 57 degrees for our high.

As we head into the weekend, on Friday we are looking at a high of 61 degrees and on Saturday we warm up to the high 60s.

By next week we are already looking at temperatures in the high 70s.

If you are sick of the cold temperatures and the cold temperatures are making you sick, you only have to hang on for a couple of more days.

As for our Thanksgiving forecast goes, we might see cool temperatures but nothing like we saw this past week.