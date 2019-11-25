Sweet November week!

It's the last week of November and we are in store for some changes!

We will start off our holiday week warm and sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.

As we head into the evening we will drop to the 60s and then see another day of 80-degree temperatures on Tuesday.

On Wednesday we start to see some changes as clouds start to move in giving us a gloomy day with temperatures in the 70s.

We are also expecting to see a 40 percent chance of rain which will drop us to the 50s.

These chances of rain will carry on into Thanksgiving Day giving us highs in the mid-70s, so not too cold, but you might want to move those festivities indoors.

Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn't rain on your Thanksgiving Day parade.