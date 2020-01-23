Sweet Thursday!

We made it to Thursday, we are just one day away from the weekend and it's going to be a nice warm one!

On Thursday we will start out in the low 50s with some patches of fog.

By the afternoon the clouds and fog will start to clear up making for a nice warm day in the mid 70s.

As we head into the evening we will drop into the mid 40s which will make for a chilly Friday morning.

We are expecting another warm sunny day on Friday but we won't get above the 70 degree mark.

Those chances of rain might make a comeback on Saturday and Sunday as we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now we are nearly one week away from the start of February and still no signs of winter weather.