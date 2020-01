Those looking to accomplish new goals this year are invited to take part in the city’s 2020 Biathlon!

The City of Laredo is inviting local athletes of all ages to its 5K run and 300 meter swim.

The event will take place next weekend on January 25th at 7 a.m. at the inner-city pool.

Pre-Registration is $20 for individual or $40 for relay.

The first 60 participants who register will receive a free shirt.

For more information, you can call 956-794-1765 or 956-722-1675.