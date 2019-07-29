Swimmers take part in city-wide competition

A handful of teams made a splash during a city-wide competition.

Five teams all representing the five city-owned pools came together to see who the best swimmer of all is.

With lifeguards on hand, from little ones to teens, people competed at this year’s annual swim competition.

The San Miguel Pool at North Central Park was packed with onlookers and family members cheering on the teams.

While summer may not be over, the city is already looking forward to next year’s competition.

The annual competition has drawn in spectators since 1987.

Anyone wanting to join in next year’s fun can call the City of Laredo Parks and rec department at 791-7300.