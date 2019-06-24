Young swimmers learn how to save a life

As the mercury keeps rising on the thermometer, pools across Laredo will see more swimmers trying to cool off from the summer heat.

Over the weekend, several youngsters took part in a lifeguard training class that taught them how to save a life.

A new report states that pools are becoming a bigger danger, especially to young children. In order to prevent our children from becoming a statistic, the Inner City Pool held its Junior Lifeguard training course.

Supervisor, Andres Aguilar helped overlook instructions given to children 14 years old and younger.

Swimmers took part in exercises that revolved around water safety and the proper ways to rescue someone in need of help.

At the end of the course, an exam was administered to those who participated.

Aguilar says they start off entering the water, float and swim for 25 meters across the pool.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swim lessons for all children over the age of one.

Although being a lifeguard may seem like it’s all fun and games, they are prepared to handle any situation that may occur in the water.