Symposium seeks to educate businesses on hiring people with disabilities

An organization is looking to give back to businesses by providing education and sensitivity awareness training when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.

Roberto Delgado Jr. is a member of the Laredo Blue Ribbon Committee. He wants to break the stigma when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.

During the third annual Disability Alliance Business Symposium, several businesses attended the event to get a better understanding when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.

Delgado says because of that stigma, they had him answering phones, which is something that he believes he was not trained to do.

Martha San Miguel, a vocational rehabilitation counselor says there are many ways to accommodate those with disabilities.

San Miguel says that person might need a minor accommodation but they are able to work.

Delgado says anyone with a disability who wants to successfully function in a work environment should never give up.

He goes on to say that there are plenty of opportunities and you just need to have faith.

An upcoming event in June will give people the opportunity to experience how someone with a visual disability watches movies.

The public is invited to join in on the experience.