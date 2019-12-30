TABC has a message for those crossing alcohol

For anyone heading into Mexico and coming back to the U.S. with alcohol, a state agency wants to highlight a few rules you should keep in mind.

With paisano season still in full force, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission wants to ensure everyone has a quick and safe trip.

They're reminding the public that when crossing with alcohol you must stop at a TABC port of entry facility so they can inspect what you have.

The state also requires you to pay a small tax and administrative fee on any spirits, wine or beer.

TABC spokesperson Chris Porter says every year they see a large number of people bringing in alcohol.

"All across the Texas border we generally collect about 5 million dollars in tax revenues per year just from folks bringing alcohol back back into the state from Mexico."