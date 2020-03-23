TAMIU offers students insight on the resumption of classes

With many schools canceling classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, our local university is looking to get back to the books.

Although TAMIU made the decision to extend their Spring Break until March 30th, all online classes will resume on Monday, March 23rd.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz offered some insight on what students can expect for the remainder of the school year.

All face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, March 30th in a virtual environment.

This virtual environment will provide a variety of ways to connect and advance class learning with innovative teaching and delivery without having to be in a physical classroom.

Some classes that require face-to-face interaction will follow social distancing guidelines and adhere to group size limits.

Also, all student and food services will be available.

Students, faculty, and staff who are returning from domestic and international travel must remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days.

