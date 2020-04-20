TAMIU reschedules graduation ceremony for August

TAMIU is looking to celebrate graduation in August.

In a video message, TAMIU's President Doctor Pablo Arenaz announced that the university plans to honor spring and summer candidates for graduation in a ceremony tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 13th at the Sames Auto Arena.



In the video he talks about how this has been the most challenging semester the institution has ever shared, but are persevering.



It's bitter sweet, since the senior class of 2020 is TAMIU's 50th anniversary class.