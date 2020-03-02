TAMIU Alumni Association hosting Golden Celebration

Our local university is inviting local Dustdevils to celebrate their Alma mater during a Golden Celebration.

The TAMIU Alumni Association is hosting its first-ever Alumni Reunion in celebration of our University's 50th Anniversary.

The event will feature plenty of activities for students and family members of all ages.

It's also a great way for potential students to view the campus and see all of the programs the university has to offer.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 28th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Academic Innovation Center.

