Poster Preach Art Exhibit on display at TAMIU

Art enthusiasts of all ages are invited to observe various works of art at our local university.

Starting on Thursday, the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center will have its opening reception for artists Carlos Hernandez whose posters will be on display.

Hernandez has done posters for musicians from Tom Petty to Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Artists will expect to see handmade posters and learn about the history of this specific style of art.

A total of 16 different prints and posters will be on display.

The reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

