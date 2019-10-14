TAMIU Celebrates Energy Awareness Month with energy challenges

A local university is challenging its students to bring the amount of energy they use day in and day out.

In light of Energy Awareness Month, TAMIU is hosting a week of activities for its students.

The festivities kicked off on Sunday when students were challenged to use natural light instead of turning the lights on.

On Monday, the university asked students to unplug their microwaves and make sustainable snacks that do not require energy from heating ovens and cooling refrigerators.

This initiative is all part of TAMIU’s partnership with energy and sustainability expert Schneider Electric to promote energy efficiency at its campus and dorms.

Students are able to track energy savings in real-time through initiatives that teach them how changes in their everyday routine will have a huge impact on their environmental footprint.

Elias Garza a sophomore at TAMIU believes this new initiative will help students put their electronic devices down and enjoy the outdoors.

Since 2017, TAMIU has been in partnership with Schneider Electric. Along with this initiative and various improvement projects, the university is expected to save 11.3 million dollars.

For the rest of the week, students can celebrate Energy Awareness Month by upcycling clothes with eco-friendly tie-dyes, participate in an outdoor watt free workout class and enjoy a live unplugged musical performance.

The weeklong event concludes Saturday with the campus encouraging residents to increase their apartment temperature by one degree.

Although it might be hard to do in the Gateway City, for every degree you change the thermostat setpoint, it might leave a big impact on the amount of energy being used to cool your space.