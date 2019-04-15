TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center gearing up for spring concerts

The TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center will be hosting a series of concerts this week.

Now that the spring semester is coming to an end for students, the performing arts center is gearing up for its end of the semester concert series.

On Monday, the center will be hosting a senior tuba recital featuring Jose Gonzalez. Then on Tuesday, there will be two recitals featuring a trumpet player Antonio Resendez and guitarist Juan Ramirez.

Then on Wednesday, they will be hosting the Chamber Orchestra of Laredo Concert and on Thursday they will have the opening of the senior art show and a mariachi concert.

