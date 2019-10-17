TAMIU inviting career-seekers to job fair

Texas A&M International University is inviting students to its upcoming job fair.

File photo: TAMIU

Students who are currently enrolled or recently graduated can attend the fair to see some of the different jobs that are out there.

Many often times, students believe that it’s best to wait until after college to start looking for a job; however, experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about your future.

Several businesses and organizations will be on hand to provide students with a detailed description of the job as well as the skills one needs to obtain the job.

Organizers are asking participants to dress for any possible onsite interviews.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Center Ballroom.

For more information, you can call 326-4473.