TAMIU asking international travelers to self-quarantine

As we learn more details regarding the COVID-19 case in Laredo, our local university and colleges have already been taking preventative measures.

TAMIU is asking students, faculty, and staff that have traveled internationally either from Europe or another level three countries to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus.

According to a statement from TAMIU president Doctor Pablo Arenaz, he says since the new U.S. Government travel restrictions, they are routing travelers from Europe and other-level three countries through a specific set of 13 U.S. airports.

If they have traveled through the following airports from a level three and arrived to clear customs from Saturday, March 14th through the present time, they will have an increased chance of exposure.

Those airports include Boston, Miami, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Honolulu, Newark, Detroit, Washington D.C. and Dallas.

If any student, faculty, or staff member went through either of those airports, they are asked to self-isolate for a two-week period.

The statement also says if domestic travelers travel through non-level three countries arriving at those other than listed, they are only required to self-monitor at this time.

Both Laredo College and TAMIU have extended their Spring Break until March 28th in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Both the university and college will continue to keep everyone updated through their respective websites and social media platforms.

