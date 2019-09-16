TAMIU celebrates 20th anniversary of Master of Public Administration program

TAMIU’s Master of Public Administration program is celebrating its 20th anniversary and alumni is inviting the public to take part in the celebrations being held on campus.

Anyone who is interested in the program is invited to come celebrate with students and alumni in the activities that will take place Wednesday, September 18, from 6-8 p.m. in the Helen Richter Watson Gallery.

According to Dr. Peter Haruna, director of the MPA program, 160 people have graduated from the program in the last 20 years; this includes many people who fill leadership positions in our city.

“They include the utilities director of the City of Laredo, acting city manager of the City of Eagle Pass, Webb County treasurer and deputy treasurer, United Independent School District director of purchasing and TAMIU’s assistant vice president for Global Initiatives, among several others,” says Haruna.

For more information about TAMIU’s Online MPA program, please contact Dr. Haruna at 956-326-2613, email pharuna@tamiu.edu, or visit offices located in the Academic Innovation Center, room 334.