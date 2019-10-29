TAMIU celebrates Halloween during annual festival

Ghouls, goblins, and superheroes of all kinds invaded our local university for an early Halloween celebration.

On Monday evening, Texas A&M International University was transformed into Halloween Town during its annual Halloween Fest.

It wasn't just for the students, hundreds of community members of all ages were treated to, activities, games and some live entertainment.

Attendees also got a chance to take part in several costume contests.

It's the university's way of providing the community with a fun event while also allowing students to take a break from their studies.