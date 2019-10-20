TAMIU concludes conservation challenge

TAMIU closed off its week-long energy challenge.

As part of its Energy Awareness Month, the university prompted energy efficiency by having their student body reduce energy consumption by five percent.

All week they were practicing habits through challenges such as a "Lights out" activity to utilize natural light.

The university also encouraged students to eat sustainable snacks every so often to avoid using microwaves and or refrigerators.

The festivities concluded on Saturday, as students were asked to turn up the heat in their living space by one degree.

Other activities included eco-friendly laundry habits, an outdoor watt-free workout, class that does not use electronic gym equipment and an unplugged board game night.