TAMIU delivers sampling kits to Laredo Health Department

Earlier this week, Texas A&M International University announced it would donate COVID-19 testing kits to the Laredo Health Department.

Those kits are now in the hands of the city and are ready to be used.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz delivered the items himself to the Health Department Director, Dr. Hector Gonzalez.

The Texas A&M University System will be donating 110 COVID-19 sampling kits to the health department.

The kits were rushed to TAMIU by the campus in college station, where over 2,000 kits were assembled.