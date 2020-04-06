TAMIU donates COVID-19 sampling kits to Laredo Health Department

Our local university is stepping in to help local health care professionals as they continue their efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Texas A&M International University announced last week that the university will donate roughly 100 COVID-19 sampling kits to the Laredo Health Department.

These viral sampling kits will be rushed to TAMIU by the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station.

The kits were assembled for human use from lab supplies usually reserved for pigs, cows, and chickens at A&M’s diagnostic labs across the state for distribution to System campuses.

The kits are expected to arrive sometime this week.

Dr. Pablo Arenaz says TAMIU is honored to be able to share the A&M’s system’s resources in Laredo where they can be put to good use in our city’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez says these resources will be put to use immediately in the health department’s lab.