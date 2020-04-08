TAMIU donates COVID-19 Sampling Kits to Laredo Health Department

Our local university is stepping in to help local health care professionals as they continue their efforts to combat the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M International University will be donating 110 COVID-19 sampling kits to the Laredo Health Department.

The kits were assembled for human use from lab supplies usually reserved for pigs, cows, and chickens at A&M’s diagnostic labs across the state for distribution to System campuses.

Dr. Pablo Arenaz says TAMIU is honored to be able to share the A&M’s system’s resources in Laredo where they can be put to good use in our city’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez says these resources will be put to good use immediately in the health department’s lab.