TAMIU employee accused of touching bank teller

A bank employee accuses a local educator of touching him inappropriately.

The incident happened back in mid-June after an employee said, Jerry Quintero, 61 touched him in a sensitive area outside the bank.

Shocked and distraught, the teller called police and filed a complaint.

After an investigation, the district attorney determined there was enough evidence to file harassment charges.

Quintero is currently employed at TAMIU as a lecturer.

TAMIU officials released a statement saying, "As this is a personnel matter, the university will have no additional comment and will monitor the process going forward to determine additional action."