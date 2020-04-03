TAMIU employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Our local university is informing its students, staff, and faculty that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU says the individual has not been on campus since March 25th.
The university says students will continue to receive instruction in a virtual setting.
They are recommending that everyone keeps practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 they can call the city's hotline at 795-4954.