TAMIU employee tests positive for COVID-19

Our local university is informing its students, staff, and faculty that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

File photo: TAMIU

TAMIU says the individual has not been on campus since March 25th.

The university says students will continue to receive instruction in a virtual setting.

They are recommending that everyone keeps practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 they can call the city's hotline at 795-4954.