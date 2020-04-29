TAMIU engineering students create supplies for first responders

While much of the COVID-19 pandemic response advises we keep our social distance, a group of TAMIU School of Engineering students and their professor have gone the distance, creating protective masks, shields and aerosol boxes for Laredo’s frontline first responders.



The masks and shields were donated last week for use by the ER doctors in the three Laredo hospitals and both Laredo City and Webb County fire departments. The aerosol boxes, used to protect responders during intubation procedures, were presented to the Laredo Fire Department Wednesday to be used by department paramedics and local hospitals.



Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin applauded TAMIU’s initiative with the City of Laredo and the Laredo Fire Department.



“We really appreciate this. It definitely provides another level of protection to our paramedics in the field and to our hospitals,” Landin said.



City Councilmember Nelly Vielma said she had been impressed by the painstaking work by students with their TAMIU professor.



“I’ve been impressed by the partnership and innovation in this project… to see the design process change to reflect the need has been inspiring," Councilmember Vielma said. "We really appreciate the University’s partnership on this."



TAMIU president Dr. Pablo Arenaz singled out the efforts of TAMIU School of Engineering assistant professor Dr. Tariq Tashtoush.



“The University is a proud part of this community and we are honored to be able to help with this response. We are TAMIU Together, we are Laredo Together. I’m particularly thankful to Dr. Tashtoush, who volunteered for this project and has shown remarkable leadership, providing his students with a valuable learning experience,” Dr. Arenaz said.