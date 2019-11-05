TAMIU forum discusses marijuana legalization

More than a hundred students, residents, and community representatives met at TAMIU to discuss marijuana legalization.

The forum is called Great Conversation Lecture, featuring two national speakers like Alex Berenson, an author and former New York Times reporter, who opposes legalization.

With her was Nick Morrow, who was a Los Angeles county detective and is for the legalization of marijuana.

Locally, LPD’s Joe Baeza as well as mental health and chemical dependency professional counselor Jesse Hernandez spoke on the matter.

Students got the chance to ask the panel questions and before the start of the presentation, several questions were asked whether marijuana should be legalized, or should it be resorted to medical use.

The votes were pretty equal.