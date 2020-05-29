TAMIU goes door-to-door to welcome new students

Several incoming TAMIIU freshmen got a welcoming surprise on Friday.

TAMIU staff spent the afternoon dropping off welcome packets to more than 200 new students around the gateway city.



The packets for new students include online orientation information, a t-shirt , TAMIU "swag," a $15 gift card for lunch at a local restaurant, and a lawn sign for the student that proudly proclaims "TAMIU Bound."



TAMIU says the creative initiative will be taking place over the next few Fridays, with the goal of reaching over 1,400 incoming freshmen before the start of the fall semester.