TAMIU offering public management certification course

Our local university is providing additional certification programs to those looking to further their education.

TAMIU’s Continuing Education Department has been known for providing life skills courses to those who may want to take up a new hobby or learn some new skills.

This time around, the department is looking to offer public management courses for those looking to possibly run for office or work for the government.

The course is open to students of various backgrounds but it would mostly likely benefit those who are currently working for the local or state government.

For more information on the Continuing Education Department, you can call TAMIU at 956-326-3068.