TAMIU holds marrow registry drive for eight-year-old boy

Our local university is looking to help out a young boy who is currently battling leukemia and in need of bone marrow.

Texas A&M International University is encouraging its students to sign up for a match registry to help eight-year-old Alex Salazar.

Those who sign up, can potentially save Alex’s life.

Gencure is hosting its fourth annual Be the Cure on Campus Marrow registry drive for the next couple of days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAMIU at the breezeway and student center patio.

Every person who joins the registry drive can give hope to blood cancer patients such as Alex who was diagnosed with leukemia this past September.

Potential donors must be between the ages of 18-44 to register, in general, good health, and have no history of or current serious illnesses.