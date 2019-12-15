TAMIU holds Super Smash Brothers Tournament

The sounds of button mashing filled the TAMIU Ballroom over the weekend during its E-sports tournament.

On Saturday hundreds of gamers battled it out on the screens for the Super Smash Brothers tournament.

Gamers got a chance to compete in singles and teams and play as their favorite Nintendo characters.

It was all organized by the TAMIU Smash Club

It’s a group where local gamers get together to compete for big bucks as well as bragging rights.

