TAMIU hosting classical jazz concert

Our local university is inviting music lovers to a classical jazz concert.

Here in Laredo, we don’t normally get a lot of jazz musicians or concerts but TAMIU is looking to change that.

This coming Monday, Texas A&M International University is hosting a master performance series with Bill Molenhof Trio.

The trio consists of piano bass and drums with Bill’s wife as the vocalist and pianist.

The event will take place on Monday, January 27th at 7:30 p.m. at the Center of Fine and Performing arts recital hall.

Admission is free and open to the public.