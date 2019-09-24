TAMIU hosting International Chamber Music Festival

Music lovers of all kind are invited to a classical music performance taking place at TAMIU this weekend.

Every couple of months the Fine and Performing Arts Department at TAMIU gets together to host a series of concerts by local students.

This time around the show will feature faculty members, including Dr. James Moyer.

The Fine and Performing Arts Department at TAMIU will be hosting its International Chamber Music Festival on Friday, September 27th at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature a variety of different music from classical music to jazz.

The event is free and open to the public.