TAMIU hosting Mariachi Festival

Our local university is inviting the public to a spectacular musical event.

Next week Texas A&M International University will be hosting its International Mariachi Festival.

Over 500 students will be competing to see which school has the best mariachi band in south Texas.

The winners of the competition will go on to open for the main event, Serenata Mexicana.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27th at the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be between $45 to $50.