TAMIU hosting Mental Health Awareness Week

Our local university is inviting the community to a series of events taking place next week that seeks to shed light on mental health.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year.

Roughly one in six young adults experiencing a mental health disorder of some kind each year.

In an effort to reduce the numbers and take some of the edge off, the Texas A&M International University Student Counseling and Disability Services is hosting a Mental Health Awareness Week.

The events will kick off on Monday a wellness info fair. Then on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd, several guest speakers will host conferences about how to spot mental illnesses as well as how to cope.

On October third, the Planetarium at TAMIU will be screening A Star is Born at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the best way to tackle mental illnesses is to learn about it and find ways to seek help.