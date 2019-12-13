TAMIU hosting Super Smash Brothers tournament

A local university is inviting the community to put their smash skills to the test this weekend!

Since the introduction of video games, many have used them as an escape from the real world and compete among friends.

The 19080s saw the birth of many iconic video game characters such as Mario, Luigi, Kirby, and Link.

Fast forward to the 2000’s, now many gamers play as their favorite characters and duke it out on screen for top prizes as well as bragging rights.

TAMIU Smash Club is looking to give video gamers their own chance to shine during an upcoming tournament.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th at the TAMIU Ballroom.

To register click here.