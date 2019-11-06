TAMIU hosting Women in Global Business Seminar

If you are all about learning new life skills, TAMIU’s is offering a whole slew of courses through its Continuing Education Department.

Aside from getting a bachelor's or master’s degree at the university, TAMIU gives community members a chance to learn new skills through these different courses.

This time around TAMIU is hosting its Woman in Global Business conference for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 14th at the academic innovation center.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture will take place at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Aside from the conference, TAMIU is also hosting a Holiday cooking decorating class for family members.

Parents will get a chance to bake some holiday cookies with their son or daughter with a cooking instructor.

That event will take place on December 6th and 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The cost for that event is $50.

For more information, you can call 956-326-3068.