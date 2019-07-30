TAMIU hosting annual Mobile Business Expo

TAMIU’s Small Business Development program is looking to educate local entrepreneurs about some of the latest business trends during its Mobile Business Expo.

The “Start your Store on Wheels” event will take place on Wednesday, July 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center.

When it comes to the latest business trends, food trucks have proven to be some of the most successful business ventures in bigger cities and most recently here in Laredo.

Entrepreneurs looking start their mobile business or expand on a current business will be able to hear all of the tricks of the trade on how to keep their business afloat and turn a profit.

The registration fee for the event will be $25.

For more information on the seminar, you can call 326-2827.

It’s not just food trucks and small businesses, the organization is also looking to host another event that will go over cybersecurity.

In light of recent incidents regarding data breaches and network hacking, experts are looking to touch base on some of the best ways to protect information online.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 8th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on that event, you can call 326-2840.