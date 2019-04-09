TAMIU hosting school district job fair

Our local university is hosting a job fair event to help aspiring educators get their foot in the door.

File photo: TAMIU

Texas A&M International University is inviting job seekers to a school district career fair.

Organizers say school districts will be on site to hire for teaching and non-teaching positions.

Many often times, jobseekers dismiss working at a school district,

because they believe that there are only teaching positions available; however, there are plenty of other positions job seekers can apply for.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to apply for a job in Finance, administration, human resource, and even computer technicians.

Participants should come dressed for a possible interview and have a résumé handy.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 16th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the TAMIU Student Success Center.

The event is open to the community.