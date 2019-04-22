TAMIU hosting series of concerts

The TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center will be hosting a series of concerts this week.

Now that the spring semester is coming to an end for students, the performing arts center is gearing up for its end of the semester concert series.

On Monday, music lovers of all kinds can enjoy the sweet sounds of percussion at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, the performing arts center will be hosting a guitar concert.

On Thursday, they will begin their mariachi festival which will close out with a big mariachi performance on Saturday night.

Also on Friday, they will be having a symphonic band concert.

Students can attend the band free of charge, but the cost for the regular performances are $5 and $45-$50 for the mariachi concert.

