TAMIU hosting series of free concerts

Our local university is celebrating the fall season by hosting a series of concerts.

File photo: TAMIU

During every semester, Texas A&M International University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department provides students and the community with an outlet during their off time.

This time around they will be hosting a series of recitals where students and the community can come out and enjoy some good tunes at no cost.

On Friday, October 25th, TAMIU will be hosting its Upper Strings Studio Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Then on October 26th at 3 p.m. they will be screening a silent movie where an organist will be playing along with the film.

Before the end of the month, October 30th they will be hosting a keyboard recital at 7:30 p.m.

All of these events are free and open to the public.