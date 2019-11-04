TAMIU hosting series of music and arts events

Our local university is inviting music lovers of all kinds to a slew of musical performances.

Throughout the month of November, TAMIU starts to wind down and host several events where the students can take a break from their studies and enjoy some soothing sounds.

This Wednesday, the Fine and Performing Arts Department will be hosting its main concert on Wednesday night a 7:30 p.m.

The cost for admission is $5; meanwhile, students get in for free.

The choir voice recital concert will take place on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as well a play called “Speech and Debate”.

And finally, the percussion concert will take place on November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

That’s not all the events that are going on, the university will also be hosting a master performers concert on November 12th at 7:30 p.m., an art show on November 14th, and a brass and chamber ensemble concert on November 15th.

Most of the events are free to students and $5 for the public.

For more information on all of these events, you can contact the university at (956) 326-2001.