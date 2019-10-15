TAMIU hosting special lecture on "Alien Worlds"

The Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium is hosting an astronomical event that is sure to get extra-terrestrial enthusiasts excited.

TAMIU will be hosting a special lecture by Dr. William Cochran entitled “Alien Worlds: The Search for Planets Around Other Stars”.

For many years, people have wondered if aliens really exist.

Recently it was revealed that the UFOs discovered by former Blink-182 frontman Tom Delonge were in fact real.

The presentation will go over new findings and theories in astronomy.

The planetarium is looking to discuss some newly discovered planets and stars that are outside our solar system.

The event will take place next Wednesday, October 23rd at the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-326-2463.