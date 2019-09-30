TAMIU celebrates World Teacher Day

In advance of World Teacher Day, this Saturday, October 5th, the Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) College of Education will host three events focused on the past, present and future of teaching.

Since this is the University’s 50th Anniversary, the College found itself with a perfect opportunity to share its impact with the Anniversary theme, “A World of Difference.”

“As most know, TAMIU is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, so we wanted to pause for this World Teacher Day and offer opportunities to look at how our teacher graduates are impacting our community and world, and how their legacy is being carried forward by future teacher candidates… how we make a ‘World of Difference,’ ” TAMIU Dean of the College of Education Dr. James O’Meara explained.

The first event, offered from 9:10-10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd in the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center 101, is a “We Teach Laredo Master Class,” O’Meara said. “We’re bringing together our College of Education alumni from the past 50 years to share their experiences with teaching, teacher preparation, and lifelong learning with the next generation of future teachers.”

On Thursday, October 3rd, the College will host a “We Teach Texas” Mixer at 5:30 p.m. at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library’s Helen Richter Watson Gallery to elevate the teaching profession, celebrate the University’s impact, and appreciate supporters of future TAMIU educators.

“We’ve invited key partners from around TAMIU, the City, and other partners to celebrate World Teacher Day 2019 and to share the various achievements of our College of Education faculty and students,” O’Meara said

While the first two events celebrate the past and present of teachers’ collective impact, the last event is tightly focused on the future, he observed.

“Our final event will be Friday, October 4th at 3 p.m. at the new Academic Innovation Center, room 128 and will serve as our World Teacher Day Induction Ceremony for RISING Leaders in Education. We’ll celebrate local students in Early College programs at H. J. García Early College High School and J. W. Nixon High School and other Laredo Independent School District campuses who have selected education and teaching as their career path. This is our third annual offering of the Induction Ceremony. It gives us a chance to introduce and welcome these teacher candidates to our profession,” O’Meara concluded.