TAMIU issues coronavirus guidelines

The Texas A&M University system has issued new restrictions on foreign travel for their students, faculty, and staff.

File photo: TAMIU

According to the A&M system and TAMIU, the actions being taken to protect students, faculty, and staff are as follows:

First: strongly discouraging all foreign travel by TAMIU students, faculty, and staff while the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus remains a dynamically changing and uncertain situation.

Summer programs, including exchange programs, are also on hold. Also, the use of university funds for sponsored travel is prohibited.

Second: encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to return from all areas deemed a level one risk by the CDC or higher as soon as can be practically arranged.

As of now, level one is Hong Kong.

Third: students, faculty, and staff are directed to report all personal international travel to any of the level one or higher risk countries to the university.

Fourth: students, faculty, staff and visitors returning from countries deemed level 2 and 3 risks are required to self-isolate for a 21 day period before returning to school or work.

Monitoring and isolation should follow the latest guidelines put out by the CDC.

Level two is Japan and level three are China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Fifth: students are required to self-monitor and isolate at an off campus or family residence whenever practical. They should advise the university if it isn't.

And sixth, students with symptoms are urged to call the campus health center so medical personnel can be prepared or can direct those students to local health officials.

TAMIU has also says they've ramped up their cleaning of facilities using hospital-grade disinfectants and enhancing their cleaning schedule and staff.

TAMIU officials say they're in continuing contact with the CDC, the state department, the A&M University system, and the City of Laredo Health Department.