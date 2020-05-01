TAMIU looking to resume in-class instruction in the fall

Our local university has its eyes set on re-opening to normal operations during the fall.

TAMIU along with 11 other campuses under the Texas A&M University umbrella plans to resume on-campus classes this coming fall 2020.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says that the safety of all of its student’s faculty and staff is the university’s top priority and they will be proceeding with caution.

Arenaz adds that this past semester has taught us about challenge and innovation and is working on bringing students back home to the university.

TAMIU would like to remind students that registration for Maymester, summer, and Fall 2020 is underway. For more information on classes, students can head on over to tamiu.edu.

The campus is currently closed to the general public; however, online, and virtual services still remain.