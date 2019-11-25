TAMIU mourns the loss of educational pioneer

Our local university is mourning the loss of an educational pioneer who paved the way for many in our community.

On Monday morning, Texas A&M International University announced the passing of one of the university’s most enduring friends and partners, Sue Spivey Killam.

Killam alongside her husband Radcliffe Killam were known for the donation of the university’s 300 acre land.

TAMIU’s president Dr. Pablo Arenaz released a statement saying the Killam's are a true force for the better of higher education in south Texas.

Arenaz also stated, “As a member of the Board of Regents of the University System of South Texas, the governing body for the former Texas A&I University at Laredo and Laredo State University, she provided keen insight and cultural awareness that greatly influenced the University’s initial years and subsequent growth. With Radcliffe, both built a truly astounding legacy now known as Texas A&M International University.

Sue built a solid foundation for the university that spanned academic, program, research and scholarship support.

The university says a lot of the university’s success can be measured through the initiatives made possible by the Killam’s boundless kindness."

Dr. Arenaz says, “Despite her small stature, Sue Killam truly stands tall in our hearts and minds and we grieve her loss with her family and friends.”