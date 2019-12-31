TAMIU not affected by campus smoking policy

TAMIU clarifies the new smoking policy that will start January 1st by Texas A&M.

Because TAMIU staff was out for the holiday's, a spokesperson is now making it clear that the release was sent out by Texas A&M College Station.

Therefore, none of the regional campuses like TAMIU, Corpus Christi, Kingsville and other regional campuses will not be affected by this smoke free policy.

Despite that many people here locally are being very vocal about the changes and are speaking out about people smoking on campus.

The KGNS Facebook page had a poll that asked viewers whether or not they were in favor of the campus being smoke free, and over 1,000 were in favor and less than 300 were against.