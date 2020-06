TAMIU observed the death of George Floyd on Monday.



The campus was closed at noon, the same time Floyd's memorial service took place in Houston.



Summer session online classes scheduled for Monday or after noon will be suspended.



In a message to the campus on Friday, TAMIU's president said in part:

"Let us all remember Mr. George Floyd, who attended the Texas A&M University, Kingsville campus, with the Texas A&M University system family's utmost love and respect."